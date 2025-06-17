To set the stage: The U.S. produces roughly 25% of the global oil and gas market. Now the acts: I want to weigh in about U.S. oil in relation to the global oil market, owing to developments in the Middle East. This viewpoint surrounds the fundamentals of
Calling On U.S. Oil In Turbulent Times
Summary
- U.S. oil prices surged on Middle East tensions, and I expect a new normal.
- WTI and XLE show moderate year-to-date gains, while U.S. crude exports and LNG exports are rising, supporting the sector.
- Tighter oil supply, increased LNG exports, and contango in natural gas futures affirm the U.S. as a leading global supplier.
- Foreign investment is flowing into U.S. energy assets, providing tailwinds for the oil and gas sector amid stable domestic demand and a floor of global demand.
- Responses to tighter oil supply, increased LNG exports, and contango in natural gas futures affirm the U.S. position as a flexible, leading global supplier.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.