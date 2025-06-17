I have long held a negative view on Aston Martin (OTCPK:AMGDF) and that remains the same. My most recent coverage was my March "sell" piece with a self-explanatory title, Aston Martin: High
Aston Martin: The Share Price Could Rally Further, But Fundamentals Are Still Worrying
Summary
- I maintain my 'sell' rating on Aston Martin due to persistent high debt, ongoing losses, and negative cash flows.
- Recent U.S. tariffs pose a risk, though management claims limited impact; I remain cautious, given the company's reliance on the U.S. market.
- Shareholder dilution continues with more shares sold to Yew Tree Consortium, highlighting ongoing financial weakness and risks for small investors.
- Despite management's optimism and potential for a stronger second half, Aston Martin's core issues remain unresolved and long-term value destruction persists.
