In the ETF world, later launches on similar themes suffer from poorer investor interest. Particularly in the value segment, where differences in performance are not eye-catching. Despite differential positioning from competition in the value and dividend ETF space, the SPDR Russell 1000
ONEY: The Smart Beta ETF That Deserves More Attention
Summary
- ONEY's smart beta approach offers diversified sector allocation, strong dividend yield, and reduced concentration risk compared to larger, more popular dividend ETFs.
- Despite lower AUM and investor awareness, ONEY's post-pandemic performance demonstrates its potential, especially during cyclical rallies and defensive market phases.
- Current macro conditions may limit ONEY's near-term outperformance, but its defensive tilt should cushion against economic slowdowns and rate headwinds.
- I recommend a Buy on ONEY for dividend exposure, expecting it to outperform as rates eventually fall and economic conditions improve in coming quarters.
