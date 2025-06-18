Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) recently announced the acquisition of Brigit, which will most likely enhance customer experience in the coming years. Besides, considering the recent quarterly increase in operating profit driven by decreases in operating labor expenses, I would
Upbound: Considerable Upside Potential Despite Operational, Debt-Related Risks
Summary
- Upbound's acquisition of Brigit is expected to enhance customer experience and drive synergies, benefiting results in 2026 and 2027.
- Recent quarterly results showed increased operating profit due to reduced labor expenses, supporting expectations for improved financials ahead.
- Despite significant debt, the stock repurchase program and consistent free cash flow highlight management's commitment to shareholder value.
- My financial model indicates UPBD is substantially undervalued, with considerable upside potential despite operational and debt-related risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.