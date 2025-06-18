Upbound: Considerable Upside Potential Despite Operational, Debt-Related Risks

Jun. 17, 2025 10:31 PM ETUpbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) StockUPBD
Cash Flow Researcher
46 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Upbound's acquisition of Brigit is expected to enhance customer experience and drive synergies, benefiting results in 2026 and 2027.
  • Recent quarterly results showed increased operating profit due to reduced labor expenses, supporting expectations for improved financials ahead.
  • Despite significant debt, the stock repurchase program and consistent free cash flow highlight management's commitment to shareholder value.
  • My financial model indicates UPBD is substantially undervalued, with considerable upside potential despite operational and debt-related risks.

wooden cubes with word LEASING on blue background.

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) recently announced the acquisition of Brigit, which will most likely enhance customer experience in the coming years. Besides, considering the recent quarterly increase in operating profit driven by decreases in operating labor expenses, I would

This article was written by

Cash Flow Researcher
46 Followers
Based in Europe, I am an independent investor with more than a decade of experience. I research cash flow statements and unlevered free cash flow figures. My articles may include a number of assumptions about the future free cash flow of companies. Many of those assumptions are based on previous financial figures reported, and my own forecasts about the future of the of the business model. My financial models could also include different financial figures including cost of capital, cost of debt, WACC, share count, net debt and other information. I will try to write about companies that reported financial figures for a long time. Hence, I usually do not write about growth stocks. With regards to trading multiples, I usually study EV/FCF, net income, and EV/EBITDA. I want to be part of this community because Seeking Alpha offers beneficial information to investors, readers, and analysts. I am here to learn from others, and from the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UPBD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UPBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UPBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News