Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS) stock has seen a big change in sentiment after hitting its lows during the tariff announcement in early April. The Q1 2025 earnings have also helped the stock, with the company forecasting good revenue growth rate
Nebius: Don't Miss Out On The Party
Summary
- Nebius stock has seen a good momentum in the past few weeks as the market cap races above $12 billion.
- The Q1 performance was quite good with $1.4 billion in cash, which has increased after recent private placement of $1 billion convertible notes.
- The management has forecasted reaching $1 billion in ARR by year-end, but the main issue will be the ability to reach positive EBITDA in the next few months.
- Nebius has a strong momentum behind it which can help the stock in the near term, but the company could face long-term challenges in scaling the operations.
- The consensus revenue estimate for the fiscal year ending Dec 2027 is $2.4 billion, which gives the stock a forward P/S ratio of 6.3 and a good growth potential for the stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.