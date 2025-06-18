Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is a Colombian-integrated oil company engaged in the exploration, production, transportation, and refining of fossil fuels. The company's main operating basins are located in Colombia and Ecuador, although it also maintains interests in Brazil and the United States, albeit at a lower
Ecopetrol: A Good Company With Potential Catalysts
Summary
- Ecopetrol's Q1 2025 results demonstrate strong revenue growth and operational efficiency, supporting my positive outlook.
- The valuation remains attractive relative to peers, with upside potential as the company continues to execute its strategy.
- Key risks include potential regulatory changes and market competition, which could impact future performance.
- I have a Buy rating, confident in EC's fundamentals and growth trajectory despite industry headwinds.
