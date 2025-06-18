RFIX: Taking The Bond Bull ETF By The Horns

Summary

  • The Simplify Bond Bull ETF is "151 proof" duration, and carries 3x the interest rate sensitivity of 20-year bond funds like TLT.
  • This gives investors direct access to the "duration trade," where investors profit if interest rates fall, one of the investment theses behind TLT and other long bond funds.
  • RFIX does pose a lot of risk, as it is very volatile and highly responsive to interest rate changes, making it a fund that investors should consider carefully.
  • They should also consider their "dose" of RFIX, potentially with small or tactical positions. They could also consider how RFIX could be used in a bond portfolio to add duration.
  • I explore both possible uses of RFIX in this article, and its implications for bond portfolios.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Sungarden Investors Club.

Indonesian Jockey riding bulls in muddy field in Pacu Jawi bull race festival

PRADEEP87/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

The folks over at Simplify Asset Management come up with some very clever funds, and I've been an admirer since their shop sprung up in 2020. One of their latest funds has caught my eye

———

