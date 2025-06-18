Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Alt Capital as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Lifecore Biomedical: Inflecting Financials Over Next 3 Years
Summary
- Lifecore Biomedical is emerging from a challenging restructuring and is now a pure play CDMO with new management, an improved balance sheet, expanded capacity, and a solid business plan.
- Industry dynamics and recent M&A suggest a decent chance of a near-term acquisition, potentially valuing LFCR at 2x its current price.
- LFCR's growth runway and customer stickiness support its premium valuation, but risks include easing capacity constraints and an uncertain exit multiple.
- While I see upside, valuation concerns and business execution risks lead me to size this position smaller despite owning shares.
