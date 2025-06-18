IBM: It's Better, Mostly

Sungarden Investment Publishing
  • IBM's recent rally is driven more by tech momentum and indexation than by valuation or standout fundamentals.
  • Key triggers include strong growth in automation, hybrid cloud, and AI, with recurring revenue and margin expansion supporting the thesis.
  • Downside risk centers on IBM's ability to sustain growth and execution; failure could lead to a multiple de-rating given current valuations.
  • Given technical and fundamental improvements, I am upgrading my rating on IBM, but remain cautious and risk-managed in my approach.

IBM Canada Head Office Building in Markham near Toronto, Ontario.

JHVEPhoto

Kenio Fontes co-authored this article

My April 21 article on International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) (NEOE:IBM:CA) had a title I hope resonated. "It's Bad Mostly" was simply a straightforward, bottom line summary of my thinking

