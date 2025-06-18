So, How Bad Was The Sell America Trade In April Really

Jun. 18, 2025 3:00 AM ET, , , , , , , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.56K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • We panicked prior to the tariff pause in April as US Treasuries behaved like a risky asset under pressure.
  • There was lots of speculation as to who was selling and how heavy it was.
  • As we get the data, remember that large dips negative in these data are typical.
  • If we were to get that, we'd really need to see the May data before extrapolating.

Usa ready for a stock market crash

franckreporter

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA

China and Japan have been net sellers for some years now

Wednesday’s Treasury International Capital (TIC) data is more anticipated than usual. It covers April, the month that saw 'Liberation day' (2 April), and the subsequent “Pause” in the tariffs (9 April). The period was

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.56K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
VGLT--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VLGSX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Admiral Shares
VUSTX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Fund Investor Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News