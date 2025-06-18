Without a doubt, Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) has been one of the stocks in my portfolio that has required the most patience. The ski resort operator, once lauded as the most innovative in the industry for creating
Vail Resorts: Have Patience In The Rebound Amid Rob Katz's Return As CEO
Summary
- Vail Resorts is a buy as it continues its operational upgrades. Its stock sits at an attractive valuation, despite recent challenges with a drop-off in lift ticket sales.
- The return of experienced CEO Rob Katz, ongoing resort renovations, and centralized operations are key catalysts for future growth.
- Vail’s ability to raise pass prices, drive ancillary revenue, and maintain a strong dividend yield supports its long-term investment case.
- Risks remain from industry maturity and potential demand decline, but current valuation and yield justify staying long and buying on dips.
