Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT) presents itself as an AI-driven SaaS innovator with ambitions to reshape SaaS services for small businesses in China. Its financial reality tells a different story because it hasn’t generated revenues from software and
Next Technology Holding: A Confusing Bet On Bitcoin With AI Promises
Summary
- Next Technology, rebranded from WeTrade in 2024, markets itself as AI-SaaS, yet currently functions primarily as a Bitcoin holding vehicle.
- Interestingly, NXTT has accumulated 5,833 Bitcoin so far, while issuing shares and warrants, causing substantial shareholder dilution.
- Still, the company itself generates no service revenues. Their only profits stem from unrealized gains from Bitcoin holdings.
- Ultimately, I think NXTT is basically a play on the price of Bitcoin. However, it has many more risks without a commensurate added upside. So, I think it’s worth passing.
