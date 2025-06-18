Take a glance through my articles, and it’s pretty clear that I tend to be rather cautious and cynical about the economy at large. Given the tepid employment data recently released, you might think that I’d be worried about the sky
Don't Hire, Don't Fire SPY Amid Tepid Employment Data And College Grad Hiring
Summary
- Despite weak employment data and rising unemployment among college grads, I see the economy in a holding pattern, not deteriorating.
- AI-driven job losses are a risk, but current data doesn't yet signal certain trouble for SPY.
- WARN layoff data and jobless claims are elevated but remain within historical norms, supporting a cautious 'hold' on SPY.
- I recommend staying vigilant and defensive, watching for signs of chronic unemployment, but I see no immediate reason to sell SPY.
