TBLL: An Excellent Parking Lot For Spare Money

Summary

  • TBLL is best used as a short-term parking place for cash, offering safety, liquidity, and modest income with minimal credit and interest rate risk.
  • The ETF closely tracks short-term US Treasuries, providing near-zero credit risk and low interest rate risk, making it suitable for capital preservation.
  • Management fees are reasonable, trading liquidity is sufficient for retail investors, and spreads are minimal, making the Fund cost-effective for its intended use.
  • I do not recommend TBLL for long-term core portfolio holdings, but it fits well as a liquidity tool or interim holding in a balanced portfolio.

Why Would We Use a Particular Instrument?

Well, the reason why we'd use a particular tool or instrument is likely intimately bound up with the design of that tool or instrument. What was it created to do? If that's something we also

