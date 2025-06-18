I am not a bitcoin expert. My analysis of the NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (BATS:BTCI) will be purely from an agnostic income generation strategy perspective. Which is fair because if I were to have a thesis on bitcoin, I would
BTCI: Earning Yields From Bitcoin Without A Bull Thesis
Summary
- BTCI lets you earn monthly income from Bitcoin exposure without needing a bullish thesis, using covered call and spread strategies on partial spot and synthetic holdings.
- Holds ~25% in spot Bitcoin ETP and remaining in futures/synthetic positions for tax efficiency and simplified 1099 filing—no K-1s, and capital gains are internally handled.
- Upside is only partially capped via call spreads, and BTCI offers some drawdown protection and lower volatility, suitable for neutral-to-mildly-bearish market views.
- Compared to similar funds like YBTC or YBIT, BTCI tracks Bitcoin more closely, offers better long-term upside potential, and hasn’t compromised NAV with aggressive payouts.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.