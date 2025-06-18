Industrial Realignment: Trade, Ports, And Market Shifts

Jun. 18, 2025 6:21 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Principal Financial Group
1.15K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The U.S. industrial sector has been at the center of the debate over deglobalization for the past half decade.
  • In this paper, we examine the industrial sector’s changing landscape, highlighting the key implications for investors and operators as the environment becomes more complex and selective.
  • Amid the nascent recovery in industrial occupancy, the looming question for the sector remains the impact of tariffs on warehouse demand.
  • We believe the industrial market is entering a more complex phase—one that demands a deeper understanding of global interdependence, evolving trade policy, and shifting supply chains.

Finance and return on investment, businessman analyzing data chart.

Thapana Onphalai

By Rich Hill, Global Head of Real Estate Research & Strategy, Art Jones, Senior Director, Global Real Estate Research and Strategy, JD Stehwien, Senior Analyst, Global Research and Thomas McGing, Analyst, Global Research

The U.S. industrial sector has

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group
1.15K Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLI--
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
IYT--
iShares Transportation Average ETF
IYJ--
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
VIS--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares
PPA--
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News