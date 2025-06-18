EVT: Tax-Advantaged High Yield Available At A Discount
Summary
- Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) pays a monthly distribution yielding 8.5%, trading at a -8.3% discount to NAV.
- Eaton Vance's conservative management, quality stock selection, and tax-advantaged dividends make EVT ideal for long-term, buy-and-hold retirement portfolios.
- EVT outperforms peer funds on total return, offers diversification beyond REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and bonds, and provides reliable, growing income.
- Risks include market shocks and interest rate changes, but EVT's quality holdings and management support strong long-term prospects for income investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETG, EVT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.