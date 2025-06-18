JAAA: An Effective Way To Pick Up Short-Term Yield

Eric Wiehe, CFA
367 Followers
Summary

  • Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF provides a strong yield pickup over Treasury floating-rate ETFs like TFLO, with near-zero duration due to its floating-rate structure.
  • The ETF invests only in AAA-rated CLO tranches, which have experienced zero defaults over 30 years.
  • Even under stressed conditions, default rates would need to be historically extreme and sustained to eliminate outperformance.
  • With low volatility, small drawdowns, and a higher Sharpe ratio than TFLO, JAAA may be particularly appealing for retirees seeking income with capital preservation.
  • CLOs are less liquid, especially during market stress, and growing ETF adoption could reduce future returns as spreads compress due to increased demand.
Loan and lending cash for asset purchase concept. Digital interface featuring loan and financial icons, lending, interest rates, asset purchases, and financial management for individuals or businesses

Supatman

All figures are listed in $USD unless otherwise noted.

All financial data is from Seeking Alpha unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is the largest AAA-rated CLO ETF in the United States

Eric works in an investment role at a Canadian bank, specializing in real assets. He holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from the University of Western Ontario and is a CFA charterholder. With a strong interest in real assets, financials, and insurance, Eric brings a deep understanding of the Canadian investment universe.

