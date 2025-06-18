The S&P 500 Index had been up nearly 1 percent after the first four days of trading this week. Israel’s attacks on strategic targets in Iran followed by Iran’s counterattack changed the narrative as the selloff Friday wiped
Israel Takes On Iran - Is It Time For Defense Stocks And ETFs?
Summary
- Given the Middle East area of conflict, oil and related energy stocks performed well and, of course, gold rose more than 1%.
