4 Themes Defining Bond ETF Investing Today

Summary

  • For many bond ETF investors, flexibility is paramount, as active strategies gain traction amid market uncertainty.
  • Many investors are moving out of cash. Short-term and ultrashort ETFs can be a natural next step, offering attractive yield and capital preservation amid uncertainty.
  • Innovation is broadening access, with ETFs opening doors to once-opaque corners of credit markets.
  • A growing institutional investor base is driving deeper liquidity and accelerating the mainstream adoption of active bond ETFs.

New strategies, shifting flows, and innovative technologies are driving a more dynamic and diversified marketplace in fixed income ETFs.

Assessing both top-down macroeconomic and market-defining trends and bottom-up developments, flows, and risks, we’ve identified several key themes that characterize fixed income

