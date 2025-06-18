QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is a California-based zero revenue company that develops solid-state lithium‑metal batteries, mainly targeted for electric vehicles. Their main battery platform is the QSE-5, with an 800 Wh/L capacity and a fast charge time from 10% - 80% in
QuantumScape: QSE-5 Looks Promising, But Wait For More Details
Summary
- QuantumScape's QSE-5 platform and Cobra separator process are quite promising for the EV market, but I see no commercialization and revenue timelines.
- The deal with PowerCo to supply 40-80 GWh of capacity is a nice positive considering the $130 million prepayment fee, but I am disappointed by the slow progress.
- I see a strong cash runway through H2 2028, even despite the $250–280 million EBITDA loss guidance for FY 2025.
- I see certain levels of investor excitement in the solid-state battery market, as noted by the recent increase in trading volume.
- That said, I prefer to stay on the sidelines until I see a revenue timeline or positive feedback from the field-testing phase in 2026.
