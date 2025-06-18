High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) reported strong Q2-2025 financial performance with increasing revenues and free cash flow. The company opened new cannabis retail shops and maintained its status as the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada. Same-store sales
High Tide Reports Strong Q2 Results, But Cannabis Sector Remains Weak
Summary
- High Tide reported strong Q2 2025 financials with increasing revenue and free cash flow.
- Retail cannabis sales drove growth, while e-commerce sales declined.
- HITI is in the final talks with a German company for exporting cannabis to Germany.
- The company's stock price is down over the last twelve months, and the cannabis sector remains weak.
- I continue my rating of a Hold.
