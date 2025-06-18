Almonty's Stock Looks Fully Priced As Tungsten Mine Is About To Start Production

The Methodical Investor
1.67K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Almonty Industries is well-positioned to benefit from China's tungsten export controls as it brings its South Korean Sangdong mine online.
  • The company offers strategic value as a non-Chinese tungsten supplier but currently faces chronic net losses and limited cash reserves.
  • Almonty's Panasqueira mine remains profitable, but the company's high valuation reflects future expectations rather than current financial strength.
  • Given execution risks and the need to deliver on Sangdong's ramp-up, I rate ALMTF stock as a hold at this time.

Tungsten (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/W' title='Wayfair Inc.'>W</a>) symbol chemical element of the periodic table, 3D animation on atom design background

Sefa kart/iStock via Getty Images

Unless indicated otherwise, all dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars.

For over a decade, Almonty Industries (OTCQX:ALMTF) has been busy acquiring and developing tungsten properties in Europe and Asia. Therefore, it was no surprise to

This article was written by

The Methodical Investor
1.67K Followers
I’m a private investor looking for trades with 2-3 year time horizons. I publish on Seeking Alpha because I enjoy writing, and I like the increased clarity in thinking that comes from having to explain one’s ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALMTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALMTF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALMTF
--
AII:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News