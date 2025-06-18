Disruptive Theme Of The Week: Uranium And Nuclear

Jun. 18, 2025 8:00 AM ET, , , , , ,
VettaFi Research
4.28K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • President Trump signed four executive orders related to the rapid deployment of next-generation nuclear technologies in the U.S.
  • Exploring the field of choices among Nuclear and Uranium ETFs, performance clearly varies based on the portfolio composition, more specifically the percentage of uranium relative to nuclear power exposure.
  • Small modular reactors are now part of the nuclear equation as well, with power capacities of up to 300 megawatts, a level capable of supporting the energy needs of most data centers.

Nuclear Plant Dampierre en Burly

Arnaud Bertrand

Meta (META) recently announced a 20-year deal to buy nuclear power from a Constellation Energy (CEG) plant in Illinois. Meta joins a collective group of large data center and cloud service providers known as “hyperscalers” — including

This article was written by

VettaFi Research
4.28K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
URAA--
Direxion Daily Uranium Bull 2X ETF
URA--
Global X Uranium ETF
URAN--
Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF
NUKZ--
Range Nuclear Renaissance ETF
NLR--
VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News