Disruptive Theme Of The Week: Uranium And Nuclear
Summary
- President Trump signed four executive orders related to the rapid deployment of next-generation nuclear technologies in the U.S.
- Exploring the field of choices among Nuclear and Uranium ETFs, performance clearly varies based on the portfolio composition, more specifically the percentage of uranium relative to nuclear power exposure.
- Small modular reactors are now part of the nuclear equation as well, with power capacities of up to 300 megawatts, a level capable of supporting the energy needs of most data centers.
