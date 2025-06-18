DFEN: Defending The U.S. Can Boost This Leveraged ETF

Michael Del Monte
Summary

  • DFEN offers 3x daily leveraged exposure to the aerospace & defense sector, benefiting from global military spending trends and potential large-scale US defense projects.
  • Recent geopolitical tensions and proposed US defense initiatives, like the Golden Dome, support a bullish outlook for the sector and DFEN's growth potential.
  • Leveraged ETFs like DFEN can amplify both gains and losses; setting strict risk management and exit strategies is crucial for investors.
  • Given the sector's growth prospects and potential for amplified returns, I recommend DFEN with a Buy rating, while emphasizing prudent risk controls.

Silhouettes of helicopters on background of sunset with a transparent American flag.

vadimrysev/iStock via Getty Images

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) is a leveraged portfolio strategy targeting 3x the daily performance of the Dow Jones US Select Aerospace & Defense Index.

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working across industries that include O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Investment recommendations are built upon the entirety of the investment ecosystem rather than considering a company independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

