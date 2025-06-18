Asian currencies have continued to strengthen over the past month, with developed market currencies – namely the South Korean won, Japanese yen, and Singapore dollar – outperforming their emerging market counterparts. In contrast, the Indian rupee and Philippine peso were notable outliers, ending the
Asia FX: Searching For Outperformers
Summary
- We expect to see more divergence in how Asian currencies are performing, shaped by a combination of both structural and cyclical factors.
- The Taiwanese dollar and South Korean won should outperform their regional peers, while South Asian currencies like the Singapore dollar and Indian rupee likely have limited upside despite strong fundamentals.
- Foreign institutional investor flows in the month of May point towards renewed foreign investor interest in Asia, particularly in Taiwanese equities and Chinese debt, supporting local currency appreciation.
