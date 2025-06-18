AMD: Forget Nvidia's Shadow, $200 May Be Around The Corner

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group
(13min)

Summary

  • I maintain a Strong Buy on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., expecting AMD stock to reach $200 within 1-2 years, driven by operational growth and valuation expansion.
  • AMD delivered robust Q1 results with 35.9% YoY revenue growth to $7.44B and a 54.8% EPS jump to $0.96, beating consensus despite lowered Q3 estimates.
  • Despite a $1.5B FY25 sales hit from China export controls, soaring Data Center (57% YoY) and strong Client segment (68% YoY) growth showcase underlying operational strength.
  • MI350/MI355X offers competitive AI performance (e.g., tokens/$). AMD's expected 26.7% 5-year EPS CAGR outpaces Nvidia's, signaling strong growth potential and margin expansion.
  • Trading at 30x FY26E earnings, AMD stock's fair value approaches $200 (>57% upside). A technical breakout above $115 supports further upward price momentum.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

AMD Ryzen 9 AM5 on top of a maze of orange energy board circuits, orthographic view, 3D rendering

Javier Lizarazo Guerra

My Thesis Update

So far, I've written 7 articles on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock here on Seeking Alpha. My coverage history started with a "Hold" rating in March 2024, when I expected AMD to see

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
8.31K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News