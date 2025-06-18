Concerns about the US economy persist, but if there’s a slowdown brewing, it’s unlikely to show up in the second quarter GDP report. Revised nowcasts for the government’s Q2 report (due on July 30) continue to indicate a robust recovery following Q1’s
Solid Rebound Still Expected For U.S. Growth For Q2 GDP Report
Summary
- The median nowcast for GDP in the April-through-June quarter points to a 2.4% increase in output, based on a set of estimates compiled by CapitalSpectator.com.
- The bigger concern is that the second half of the year will be more challenging as the effects of tariffs and other factors accumulate.
- Geopolitical risk is lurking as the Israel-Iran conflict continues, with rising concern that the US may become involved.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.