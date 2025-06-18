VFV:CA: S&P 500 Remains Expensive Relative To Canadian Large Caps
Summary
- The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF provides unhedged currency exposure to the S&P 500 for Canadian investors.
- Measured in Canadian dollars, VFV is marginally down so far in 2025, trailing the performance of large-cap Canadian stocks.
- Despite recent underperformance, the S&P 500 still trades at a 25% higher trailing P/E multiple relative to stocks held in the FTSE Canada Domestic Index.
- This high current valuation, coupled with the potential for further U.S. dollar weakness, results in a Hold rating for VFV on my side.
- International sales are a double-edged sword for the S&P 500 - boosting sales and margins but also presenting downside risks amid trade turmoil.
