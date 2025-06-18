There is so much about the US markets that I find hard to comprehend. It seems as if any long term assessment is out the window in favour of trying to guess the latest whim of the US President. The obvious conclusion
Fluence: Markets Don't Get Made On A Whim
Summary
- Fluence faces major US headwinds as Project 2025 policies stall renewables, causing a 72% share price drop and plummeting domestic revenues.
- Global markets, especially EMEA, APAC, and India, are driving Fluence's growth, offsetting US weakness and diversifying its revenue streams.
- Fluence's technology and manufacturing presence position it to benefit from the global battery storage boom, despite US policy uncertainty.
- Investing in Fluence now requires a brave, global perspective, as the US market remains volatile but international opportunities expand rapidly.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLNC, BYDDF, RNW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.