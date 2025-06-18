Last April, when stock investors were getting behind First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) after the Trump administration announced eye-popping tariffs on crystalline silicon solar panels from Southeast Asia, I thought investors should curb their enthusiasm. My caution
First Solar: 3 Reasons To Be Contrarian
Summary
- First Solar stock tanked on June 17 alongside leading residential solar stocks such as Sunrun and Enphase Energy.
- A closer evaluation of First Solar's business model suggests Mr. Market is throwing the baby out with the water.
- First Solar's unique CdTe thin-film technology provides supply chain resilience and independence from Chinese crystalline silicon, reducing tariff risk.
- Policy risks and inventory build-up remain, but with these largely priced in, the stock is irrationally undervalued for long-term investors.
