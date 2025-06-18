Wall Street Lunch: Home Building Activity Takes A Hit In May

Alistair Berg

Listen below or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Home building activity plunged last month (0:18). Netflix's foray into live TV (1:50). Chinese AI startup MiniMax considering IPO (3:20). BofA’s monthly fund manager survey - trade wars still biggest concern (4:05).

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far, home building activity plunged last month, with groundbreaking on new homes falling to the lowest level since 2020.

Housing starts tumbled 9.8% to an annual rate of 1.256 million in May, well below the 1.35 million consensus and down from 1.392 million in April.

Single-family starts in May were at a rate of 898,000, down 2.7% from the revised April figure of 923,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 444,000 last month.

Building permits, a measure of future demand, fell 2% to a rate of 1.393 million last month from 1.422M in April. That was short of the 1.42 million expected.

Treasury yields (US2Y) (US10Y) pared gains right after the number hit on concerns of housing-led economic slowdown. But the moves were muted ahead of the Fed announcement this afternoon.

Pantheon Macro economists Oliver Allen says the plunge starts was "mostly due to a near-30% collapse in multifamily starts that will probably unwind over the next month or two."

"Confidence among home builders has collapsed recently, weighed down by relatively weak home sales and mounting inventory, suggesting that further declines in new single-family construction probably lie in store," he added.

Among active stocks, Netflix (NFLX) is making its foray into the world of live TV. The streaming giant and French TV network group TF1 have struck a deal through which Netflix members in France will be able to watch TF1 channels.

Through the distribution partnership, TF1’s live channels and on-demand content will be available to Netflix account holders in France as part of their existing subscription, the companies said. They did not disclose if there would be a separate charge for accessing the TV channels on the platform.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) is seeing some buying after analysts heaped praise on the announcements made at the company's custom AI event.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore noted the company upped its financial targets and said it management had “significant positive commentary about new longer term opportunities in AI.”

And Oracle (ORCL) snagged a Street-high price target of $250 from Guggenheim analyst John DiFucci, who boosted his number from $220 and reiterated his Buy rating.

He said: “We believe ORCL is on the precipice of a narrative shift that has been decades of technology innovation in the making. While the timing of bookings and capacity coming online is less certain, we believe it’s clear that revenues will likely accelerate in a big way in FY26 and FY27 and operating income (and EPS) should follow suit.”

In other news of note, Chinese AI startup MiniMax is considering an IPO in Hong Kong. MiniMax is one of China’s new AI tigers, or dragons, and is valued at about $3 billion.

Bloombeg says the company could aim to list as soon as this year.

The company, which is backed by Chinese e-commerce and tech giant Alibaba (BABA) and gaming company Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF), has hired financial advisers for the IPO. The discussions are ongoing and details like valuation and timing could change, Bloomberg said.

On Tuesday, MiniMax claimed that its new model, MiniMax M1, outdoes all closed-source competitors from China in complex scenarios for productivity. M1 also scored higher than DeepSeek’s (DEEPSEEK) R1-0528 model.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, BofA’s monthly survey of fund managers is out and June’s responses show that global trade wars are still the biggest concern.

Asked what is the biggest market tail risk, 47% of money managers said a potential trade war. But while still in first place, it was down sharply from 80% in May.

Following closely behind are concerns over inflation-driven interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve at 17%, and a credit event caused by a disorderly spike in bond yields at 16%.

Among the most crowded trades, long gold (XAUUSD:CUR) took the top spot at 41%. Trailing behind gold is being long the Magnificent Seven, which came in as the second-most crowded trade at 23%. Below that is being short the U.S. dollar (DXY) at 20%.

Strategist Michael Hartnett noted that fund managers haven’t been this pessimistic on the greenback in 20 years, with a net negative 35% of respondents overweight the dollar.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.