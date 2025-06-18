Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been a moderate performer over the past year, adding 9%, though the stock remains well below its post-election highs. Given its capital position, USB is a comparatively poorly positioned bank, which is why hopes of
U.S. Bancorp: Attractive As It Solves Its Capital Weakness
Summary
- U.S. Bancorp is progressing on capital build, but the transition to Category 2 status delays buybacks and constrains returns near term.
- Earnings and core franchise remain solid, with strong deposit growth, expense control, and excellent credit quality supporting stability.
- Capital accumulation is a matter of patience. As USB nears regulatory thresholds, buybacks and multiple expansion should resume by late 2026.
- With 15–20% upside potential over the next year as capital concerns fade, I remain a buyer, expecting fair value to reach $52.
