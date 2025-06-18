To me, the number-one rule when investing amid market volatility and elevated valuations is this: don't get attached to any individual position. Carefully and consistently monitor the stock positions in your portfolio, and when fundamentals no longer support valuation multiples, don't hesitate to
Coinbase: Sell This Rebound Rally As Yields Weaken (Downgrade)
Summary
- I'm downgrading Coinbase Global to a sell after a strong rebound, as fundamentals no longer justify its elevated valuation multiples.
- Q1 results were disappointing; revenue missed expectations, and subscription/services revenue slowed sharply, raising concerns for future quarters.
- Declining interest rates threaten USDC net interest income, and heavy reliance on altcoin trading revenue and rising competition add to long-term risks.
- With growth slowing to low teens and valuation at risky multiples, I recommend locking in gains and waiting for a better entry point.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.