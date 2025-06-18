Eversource Energy: A Retirement SWAN With More Room To Run

Jun. 18, 2025 12:23 PM ETEversource Energy (ES) StockES2 Comments
Brad Thomas
Investing Group
(15min)

Summary

  • Regulated utilities are among our favorite businesses to cover.
  • Eversource Energy has reaffirmed its 5% to 7% annual non-GAAP EPS growth outlook through 2029.
  • The regulated utility is poised to strengthen its balance sheet in 2025.
  • Shares of ES could be trading at a 19% discount to fair value.
  • The electric and gas/utility looks to be set up for compelling near-term upside and firmly double-digit annual total returns over the next five years.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A small doggy with banknotes. Dog financier. Animal businessman banker. Toy terrier with glasses. Dog with gold chains around his neck. Dogs breed Prague Ratter. Pocket dogs. Pets.

Gri-spb

This article was co-produced with Kody Kester.

Our established readers know that we're believers in having at least some allocation to regulated utilities.

For those who have only recently followed our work or need a refresher, here's a brief

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas
119.56K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Note: Brad is also related to Nicholas Thomas who contributes to Seeking Alpha.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ES Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ES

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ES
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News