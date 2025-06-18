Micron Technology: In Vogue, Heading Into Q3 Earnings, But Should You Buy Now?

The Alpha Sieve
4.47K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Micron's stock has surged by over 40% YTD and has seen it outperform its peers on the Nasdaq and semiconductor terrains by 9-10x.
  • MU's direction of travel will now be keenly dictated by how it fares in its Q3 earnings, which are due to be released post-market on June 25th.
  • We touch upon some notable sub-plots that could dominate that event.
  • We then examine if MU would represent a good buy at current levels.

Taiwan Micron Technology Company plant.

BING-JHEN HONG

Introduction

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), the large-cap IDM [Integrated device manufacturer], noted for its range of high-performance memory and storage solutions, has been on a tear during the first half of 2025. On a YTD basis, when its counterparts from the

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.47K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
MU:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News