Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) is nearing the launch of Phase 2 of its 50-MSS satellite constellation, paving the way for direct-to-mobile connectivity through its partnership with Apple. In addition to this, Globalstar should begin mass adoption of the two-way satellite for its Commercial
Globalstar Is Set For Launch; Growth May Already Be Priced In
Summary
- Globalstar is advancing Phase 2 of its satellite constellation, enabling direct-to-mobile connectivity.
- Mass adoption of two-way satellite IoT solutions is expected in Q2'26, potentially driving durable annual recurring revenue for connected industrial robotics.
- Commercial IoT subscriber growth is offset by declining ARPU; two-way satellite connectivity and XCOM RAN enhancements are expected to drive future growth.
- Potential major contracts with Walmart and Apple present significant recurring revenue opportunities, but customer concentration and high capex pose risks.
- Given the current valuation aligns with my $24.15/share target, I am downgrading GSAT to Hold, as the upside appears limited at present price levels.
