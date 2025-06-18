AMD: Not Second Best To Nvidia, But It's The Smarter Bet
Summary
- I'm maintaining Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. with a Buy rating, as the stock gains momentum and the market recognizes its AI potential beyond being Nvidia's runner-up.
- AMD's new MI400 and MI355X chips, competitive pricing, and major partnerships position it to capture meaningful AI market share as hyperscalers diversify suppliers.
- Technical indicators show strong momentum and a clear uptrend. As long as AMD holds above $120-$125, I expect further upside in the near term.
- Valuation has reset, the risk is de-risked, and I see AMD poised for a 2022-style rally into year-end.
- I hereon share my sentiment on AMD stock and why I see more upsides ahead.
