I am a risk-averse value investor who's always hunting for opportunities. I'm searching for hidden gems, where expectations are so low that it's difficult to not at least meet them. In other words: if we're protecting our downside, the upside will take
SCHA: Unprofitable Companies Trading At Sky-High Valuations
Summary
- SCHA offers low costs and broad diversification, but nearly half its top holdings are unprofitable, and the rest trade at high valuations.
- Current small-cap valuations are historically high, with SCHA's profitable holdings averaging a P/E ratio above 35x and limited earnings growth.
- Despite underperformance versus the S&P 500 and peers, SCHA does not present an attractive margin of safety for value-focused investors like me.
- Given the potential capital gain tax implications, I rate SCHA a 'hold' and will continue searching for better bargains elsewhere.
