Since my strong buy rating on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), shares have been trading mostly flat, as market participants are still weighing the impact of tariffs on iPhone sales, the impact of the ongoing legal proceedings on Apple Store
Apple: Quiet After WWDC
Summary
- Apple is lagging on its AI strategy, and funds are most likely rotating capital elsewhere in the Mag 7 group. Momentum is clearly not on Apple's side post WWDC 2025.
- That said, I'm projecting upside for Q2 earnings after a strong 15% jump in global iPhone sales during April and May.
- I'm also keeping a close eye on the upcoming iPhone 17 launch. If it beats expectations, I believe sentiment will improve quickly and the share price will reflect it.
- If shares fall below $190, I may reconsider my buy rating, as this would signal fading momentum for the stock.
- For now, I rate Apple as a buy. But I recommend keeping a close eye on the price action over the next couple of weeks, as shares could be at a make-or-break point.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.