XCF Global: A De-SPAC With Insider Selling Highly Likely

Jun. 18, 2025 3:11 PM ETXCF Global, Inc. (SAFX) StockSAFX
Another Silicon Valley Investor
497 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • SAFX is a clear short due to desperate deal terms, no cash, and potential insider selling enabled by lock-up waivers.
  • The company has defaulted on major loans and lease payments totaling nearly $40M.
  • Production issues at the Reno facility mean SAF output will be far below guidance, making prior EBITDA projections unrealistic and future profitability highly uncertain.
  • Share dilution from potential daily equity sales and insider exits may continue to crush the stock price.

Hand with fuel nozzle with inscription BIO on a background of tank trailer with biofuel. Carbon neutral bio fuel decarbonization concept

Scharfsinn86

It is no secret that the SPAC market is rife with low-quality deals and borderline frauds. At the same time, this basket of securities cannot be overlooked because it regularly generates diamonds in the rough where the baby has been

This article was written by

Another Silicon Valley Investor
497 Followers
Former finance professional working in Silicon Valley

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SAFX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SAFX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAFX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News