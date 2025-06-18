Given years of strong performance and a pullback in April, investors may be wondering where midstream/MLP valuations stand. Although equities have weakened in 2Q, estimates for next year are little changed, leading to a more attractive entry point. Forward EV/EBITDA provides interesting insights
Midstream And MLP Valuations Compelling Vs. History
Summary
- Midstream/MLP equities have only rebounded modestly since April’s sell-off, while 2026 EBITDA estimates have been stable. As a result, valuations have come down noticeably since the end of March.
- MLPs and broader midstream are trading at forward EV/EBITDA multiples below their 10-year averages and far below the high-watermarks seen in 2013.
- MLPs have typically traded at a discount to corporations, with the discount becoming more pronounced over the last year or so as corporations focused on natural gas pipelines have seen strong performance.
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.