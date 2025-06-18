Bitcoin And Ethereum Outlook As Crypto Markets Hold Tight Throughout Anxious Sentiment (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Bitcoin is trading in a volatile range but still consolidating above the 100,000 Key mark, and Ethereum, which attempted a breakout last week, saw this attempt rejected and is now back to its initial range.
- The largest cryptocurrency is now hanging around its 4H 200-period moving average, right now at 104,870 as markets brace for the upcoming FOMC rate decision.
- ETH is stalling at the low of its range, and buyers are looking to hold the 2,500 key mark, which the 4H MA 200 is acting as immediate support.
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.
