  • Sanofi's deal to acquire Blueprint was announced on June 2nd ,for an initial amount of $9.1bn, or $129 per share.
  • Sanoi will acquire Blueprint's approved drug for mastocytosis Aykavit, which earned $150m last quarter, and could reach $2bn in revenues by 2030.
  • There are contingent value rights that may pay up to $6 per share based on a pipeline drug, BLU-808, achieving certain milestones.
  • Sanofi had the money and the desire to do the deal, and the price paid will likely satisfy Bluerprint shareholders - up >600% since IPO.
  • This is, therefore, a good deal for Sanofi, and Blueprint, and could kick off a bull run on stock, as Aykavit will be immediately revenue accretive.

Investment Overview – Sanofi Acquisition Of Blueprint – Key Details

On June 2nd, 2025, French Pharma giant Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) — according

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.41K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SNY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

