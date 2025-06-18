I rate SPDR® S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSE:WDIV) a Hold, for dividend investors seeking growth and income from international stocks. Since most portfolios are slanted toward U.S. companies, a wise investor may seek to diversify their holdings using international stocks. While
WDIV: Diversify Your Portfolio With International Dividends
Summary
- SPDR® S&P Global Dividend ETF pays a quarterly distribution and seeks to match the S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats Index.
- Dividend investors might consider adding this ETF to diversify US dividend income.
- WDIV's passive strategy and focus on large, established global firms mean future returns will likely mirror past performance.
- In this article, I explain the opportunity to diversify into global stocks producing a dividend vs. just investing in U.S. dividend-paying stocks.
