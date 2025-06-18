NGL Energy Partners Preferred B: High Income Prospects And Risk Mitigated

Alberto Abaterusso
Summary

  • We rate NGL Energy Partners LP PFD UNIT CL B a Hold, given its attractive double-digit yield and improved balance sheet, but lingering risks remain.
  • Dividends are variable, tied to SOFR plus a 7.213% spread, offering yields above 10% for several quarters as Fed rates stay elevated.
  • The company's solid liquidity, asset sales, and compliance with debt covenants mitigate risk, but preferred units are still junior to debt in liquidation.
  • With units trading below par and a strong income profile, I recommend holding for income, but caution on price volatility and subordination risk.
Tank ship loading unloading oil and gasoline at Commercial dock in sea

A “Hold” Rating For Class B Preferred Units of NGL Energy Partners LP

In this article, we believe that a “Hold” rating is most suitable for Class B Preferred Units or holders of the NYSE-listed security NGL Energy Partners LP PFD UNIT CL

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

