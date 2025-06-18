Oscar Health: I'm Bullish, But I'm Careful
Summary
- Oscar Health is uniquely undervalued, combining 42% revenue growth with profitability and a low EV/Sales multiple, making it a standout in the market.
- The company’s $2.23B cash position versus its $4.8B market cap highlights significant balance sheet strength and downside protection.
- ICHRA market expansion offers massive upside potential, but regulatory risks and limited pricing power cap long-term sustainability.
- I reiterate my Buy rating for OSCR based on valuation, but advise caution—this is not a core, long-term holding due to structural risks.
