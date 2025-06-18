Innoviz Technologies: Back In The Game

Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has secured a new Top 5 OEM development deal, reinforcing my ultra-bullish thesis despite major revenues being a year or two away.
  • The Lidar sector is at an inflection point, with Innoviz positioned ahead of peers like Aeva Tech. in near-term revenue and customer pipeline.
  • Despite a strong order book and reduced cash burn, Innoviz remains a high risk due to capital needs and sector uncertainties, including Tesla's approach.
  • I see substantial upside potential as Lidar adoption accelerates, but acknowledge the stock could remain volatile or dip below $1 amid execution risks.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

Self driving, driverless, autonomous, lidar, vehicle, technology

Just_Super

As discussed late last year, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) and the Lidar sector as a whole were headed towards a major inflection point this year. The company has now announced several additional deals, sending the stock back above $1, probably

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to end June, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to started finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
52.56K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in INVZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INVZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INVZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INVZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News