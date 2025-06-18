UnitedHealth: Poised For A Rebound

Saira Quraishi
255 Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • UnitedHealth's selloff is a market overreaction to temporary Medicare Advantage headwinds, not a sign of permanent impairment in its business model.
  • UNH's diversified revenue streams, especially Optum's 43% profit contribution, provide stability and growth, making the current valuation highly attractive.
  • Temporary utilization spikes from deferred care and premium-driven behavior are expected to normalize, while 2026 repricing should restore margins and profitability.
  • Insider buying by the CEO and CFO, strong balance sheet, and defensive healthcare demand support my Buy rating with a $400 price target for patient investors.

Piggy bank jumping on metal spring

AlexSecret

The selloff of UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) that started in May 2025 doesn’t need any introduction, as it was widely covered everywhere by the financial media. It lost nearly half its market value in what can only be described as

This article was written by

Saira Quraishi
255 Followers
I am Sayra Quraishi, a dedicated stock analyst with over a decade of experience. My expertise in market trends and investment strategies in the financial industry. As a part-time investor, I apply my market knowledge to a diverse portfolio, focusing on sectors like technology, healthcare, and renewable energy. I also contribute to financial publications and speak at industry events, sharing insights to help others navigate the world of investing. My approach blends in-depth research with strategic insights, aiming to identify high-potential opportunities across dynamic industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News