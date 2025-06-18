Arbor Realty Trust Offers High Yield And Recovery Potential
Summary
- Despite recent dividend cuts and high short interest, I see Arbor Realty Trust as a contrarian buy with limited downside and strong recovery potential.
- Arbor’s focus on multifamily and single-family rentals, plus innovative securitizations and prudent risk management, set it apart from riskier office-exposed REITs.
- While earnings and revenue have declined, adjusted profits cover the new dividend, and management is proactively optimizing the balance sheet for long-term value.
- At nearly a 12% yield and trading at a discount to book value, ABR offers attractive risk/reward for investors comfortable with volatility and recovery scenarios.
